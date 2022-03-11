Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

