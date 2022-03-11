W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.63. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

