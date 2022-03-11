Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sells $662,155.00 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

