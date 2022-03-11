Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

