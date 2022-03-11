Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
