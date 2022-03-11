XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.93, but opened at $69.67. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 14,619 shares traded.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after buying an additional 178,804 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
