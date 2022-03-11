YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,534 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $171,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $157,861,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $95,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $130.33 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.65, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.