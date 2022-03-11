YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,321.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

FDX opened at $219.28 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

