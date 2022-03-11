YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI opened at $229.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

