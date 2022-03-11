YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,875 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $49.59 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.