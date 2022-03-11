York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Earnings Results

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Shares of YORW opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. York Water has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in York Water by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of York Water by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in York Water by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of York Water by 191.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of York Water by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

