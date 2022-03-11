York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. York Water has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $578.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 191.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

