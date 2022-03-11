Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Up 378.4% in February

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,000 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the February 13th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,030.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Yuzhou Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Yuzhou Group Company Profile

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

