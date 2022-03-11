Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Up 378.4% in February

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,000 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the February 13th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,030.0 days.
OTCMKTS:YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Yuzhou Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
Yuzhou Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yuzhou Group (YUZHF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yuzhou Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuzhou Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.