Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to post $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.41 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

