Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will post $40.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.73 million and the highest is $40.40 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $164.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.78 million to $166.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $185.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 2,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,435. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

