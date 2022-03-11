Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.96 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

