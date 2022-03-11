Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.13 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

