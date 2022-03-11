Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. AptarGroup reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,373. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.