Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.02. 5,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,280,000 after acquiring an additional 213,084 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,548,000 after acquiring an additional 244,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $125,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

