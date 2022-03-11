Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.