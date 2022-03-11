Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.