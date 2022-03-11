Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Hold

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. NextCure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

