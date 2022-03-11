Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Hold

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

