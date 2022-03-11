Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $20,333,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $310,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

