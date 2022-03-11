Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Sell

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.36 million, a PE ratio of 194.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.