Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Hold

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vornado have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook, with estimates moving north. Amid the significant government stimulus and an improvement in conditions across the office-leasing market, Vornado is well-poised to benefit from the emerging trend, given its ability to offer top-quality office spaces. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers will keep driving steady cash flows. However, the intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties and other commercial real estate, including the sublease space available from its tenants, poses a challenge. Also, the pandemic-led decline in rental income, retail store closures and tenant bankruptcies act as headwinds.”

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

