Zacks Investment Research Lowers AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Sell

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:AB opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.