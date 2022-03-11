Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

