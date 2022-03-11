Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.
About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.