Zacks Investment Research Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.