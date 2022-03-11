Zacks Investment Research Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TALO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE TALO opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock valued at $132,616,293 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Talos Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 629,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

