Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter valued at $9,228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

