Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to “Buy”

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (Get Rating)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.