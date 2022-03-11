Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 7%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $33.02. 12,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 710,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

