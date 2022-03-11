Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $449,400.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $449,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $360,765.72.
- On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $534,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00.
NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $46.75 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
