Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 281.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 181,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 658.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.