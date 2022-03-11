Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,162,000 after buying an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 524.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 205,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

