Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/9/2022 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Its growth in the Online business, which represents half of revenues, has been slower than the enterprise business due to the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. However, Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and strong demand for Zoom Phone in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s subscriber base jumped year-over-year. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy.”

3/2/2022 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

3/2/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $150.00.

3/2/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $170.00.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $299.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at FBN Securities from $325.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $145.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $400.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $344.00 to $253.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $215.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,504 shares of company stock worth $26,067,140. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

