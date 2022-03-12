-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DYAI opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dyadic International by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 98.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.