-$0.06 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). BTRS posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

