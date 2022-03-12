-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMAC stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

