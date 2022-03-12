-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
DMAC stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
