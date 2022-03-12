-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

CLNN opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

