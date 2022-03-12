-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.78). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 93.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

