-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.78). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
