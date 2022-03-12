1,170 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $322.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.61 and its 200 day moving average is $341.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

