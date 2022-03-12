16,132 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 297.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.