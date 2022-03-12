1,812 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 441,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 119,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $53,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVCR opened at $66.08 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.