18,190 Shares in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Vehicle Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $260.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.38. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

