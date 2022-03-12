1,824 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $61.64.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
