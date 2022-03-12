18,970 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 749,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

