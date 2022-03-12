$19.81 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will post $19.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.83 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $16.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $73.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.74 billion to $77.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.59 billion to $68.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

NYSE:MT opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

