1,975 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Bought by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 106.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 60,120 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $103.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

