$205.89 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will post $205.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.80 million. Trupanion reported sales of $154.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $889.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $900.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

TRUP stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 417,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.